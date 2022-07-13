Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 47,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

