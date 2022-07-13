Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

