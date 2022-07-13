Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,614 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.