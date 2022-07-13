Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

