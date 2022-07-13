Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 6095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

