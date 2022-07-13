Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

NYSE TS opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.