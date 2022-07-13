JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €47.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($47.00) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($93.00) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA traded down €0.20 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €43.36 ($43.36). 106,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Befesa has a one year low of €42.58 ($42.58) and a one year high of €73.60 ($73.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.