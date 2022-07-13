JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 245

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 285 ($3.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 227.86 ($2.71).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213.40 ($2.54). The company had a trading volume of 733,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.80 ($2.84).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

