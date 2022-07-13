JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

LON:PFC traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103.65 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.89. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The stock has a market cap of £540.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 4,526 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($5,921.27).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

