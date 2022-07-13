JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Target Price to GBX 3,250

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,918 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($37.42) to GBX 2,665 ($31.70) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.60.

Shares of EXPGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,841. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

