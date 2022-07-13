JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price to GBX 590

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.14) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

RTOKY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

