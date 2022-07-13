Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,830 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

