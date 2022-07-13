KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.88

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 530739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KBC Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

