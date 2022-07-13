Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.