Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 3.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

