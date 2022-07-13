Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.