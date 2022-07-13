Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 3,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 15,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 154,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.1% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

