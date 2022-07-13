Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,884,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.