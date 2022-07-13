Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.61.

Shares of AVB opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

