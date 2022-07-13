Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

