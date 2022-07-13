Keybank National Association OH Acquires 244,756 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 244,756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hess were worth $88,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 74,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

