Keybank National Association OH Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,390,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 47,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $378.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average of $428.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.