Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $102,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

