Keybank National Association OH Sells 12,781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $184,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

