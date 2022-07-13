Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,705 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

