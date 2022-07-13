KeyFi Market Cap Tops $329,433.38 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $329,433.38 and $110.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000327 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

