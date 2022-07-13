Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,158 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

