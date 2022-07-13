Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 272 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

