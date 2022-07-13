Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 365 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

