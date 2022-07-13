Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,680

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,150 ($37.46) to GBX 2,680 ($31.87) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KYYWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Keywords Studios stock remained flat at $$27.77 during trading on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
