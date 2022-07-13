KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 661.3% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KAHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 2,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAHC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 120,255 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.