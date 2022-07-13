KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $80.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.42% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

