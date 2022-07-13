Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Klaytn has a market cap of $648.80 million and approximately $43.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00101907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00167101 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,916,434,320 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

