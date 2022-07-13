Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 838,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 338,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

