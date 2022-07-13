LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVCT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hoberman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at $959,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,042.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,251,390.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,923 shares of company stock worth $530,179.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.