Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

