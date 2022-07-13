Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $428,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,296,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 701.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period.

EDIV stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

