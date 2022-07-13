Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67.

