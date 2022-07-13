Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.