Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

