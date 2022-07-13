Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,906 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.