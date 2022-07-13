Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 989 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76.

