Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.