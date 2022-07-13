Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.