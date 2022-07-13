Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
