LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62.

Get LifeMD alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.