LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 26,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 161,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,115.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,186.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

