Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

