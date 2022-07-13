Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.27

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €284.27 ($284.27) and traded as low as €266.20 ($266.20). Linde shares last traded at €270.60 ($270.60), with a volume of 661,161 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group set a €365.00 ($365.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($352.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €289.23 and a 200 day moving average of €284.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

