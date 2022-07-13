Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Up 550.0% in June

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LGHLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Lion Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Get Lion Financial Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.