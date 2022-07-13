Lowery Thomas LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.