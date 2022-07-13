Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.50.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $279.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.02.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.